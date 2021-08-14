Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xometry updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $10.11 on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 470,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,502. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

