Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.21, but opened at $70.19. Xometry shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $76,323,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,215,000.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

