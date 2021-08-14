YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $116,484.16 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $116,484.16 and $344.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,789.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.99 or 0.06952344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.74 or 0.01431388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00386758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00140910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.00575263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.00351932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00301091 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.