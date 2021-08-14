Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 98.8% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $3.58 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 98.8% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.