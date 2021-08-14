yieldwatch Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $686,597.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

