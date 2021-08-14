Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Colfax reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Colfax has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,850. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

