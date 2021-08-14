Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post sales of $7.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $17.22. 6,862,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

