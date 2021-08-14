Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMER. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Omeros stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Omeros by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Omeros by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

