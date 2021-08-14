Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $825.30 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.90.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

