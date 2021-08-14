Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $402.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $392.18 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

