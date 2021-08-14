Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 653.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 1,761,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $837,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

