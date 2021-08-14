Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -34.21%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

