Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

FRLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

