Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $49.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $218.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.41 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRE. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WRE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 458,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,498. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,742,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

