Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,880. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,846.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

