Zacks: Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

