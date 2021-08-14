Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $322,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

