Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.75. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $881.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viad by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.