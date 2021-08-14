Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 61.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 18.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.