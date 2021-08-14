Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

EuroDry stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

