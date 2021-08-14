Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

