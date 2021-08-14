Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LRMR opened at $13.34 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

