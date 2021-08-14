Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Strong Sell

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NVGS opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $517.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

