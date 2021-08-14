Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

