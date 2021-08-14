Zacks Investment Research Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AU stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

