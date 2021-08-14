Zacks Investment Research Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

