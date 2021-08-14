Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Sell

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.46 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 696.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

