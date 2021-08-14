Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

XYIGF stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

