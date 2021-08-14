Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,972,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

