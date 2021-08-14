Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $492,547. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

