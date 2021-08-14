Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to “Hold”

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

YMAB stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 in the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.