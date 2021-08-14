Zano (ZANO) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00005329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $273,305.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.18 or 1.00005708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00032309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.01003385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00363280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.00418946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00081394 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,800,122 coins and its circulating supply is 10,770,622 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

