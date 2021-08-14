Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 1661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

