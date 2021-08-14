Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 1661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.
The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
