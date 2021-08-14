Zealium Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,787.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00205223 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,777,947 coins and its circulating supply is 16,777,947 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

