Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Head to Head Review

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.29 -$154.51 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.79 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -28.84

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhangmen Education and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 TAL Education Group 6 6 5 0 1.94

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $53.44, indicating a potential upside of 875.18%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

