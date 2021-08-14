Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $580.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.28. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.