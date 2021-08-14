Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,142 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cohu by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $3,388,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 124.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.