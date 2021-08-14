ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

