Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 931,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.