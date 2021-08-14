ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn Sells 102,690 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,366,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

