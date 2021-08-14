Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 434 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 434 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

