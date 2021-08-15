-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 33.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.40. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.