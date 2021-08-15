-$0.09 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CDXS stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86. Codexis has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

