$0.10 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

