$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.27. Insulet also reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.57. 292,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30. Insulet has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

