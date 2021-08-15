-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 106,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,286. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.