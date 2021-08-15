$0.41 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.09. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 2,343,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

