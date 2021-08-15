$0.55 EPS Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Altabancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.85. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,415. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $790.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

