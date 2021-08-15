$0.76 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 68,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 206.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.