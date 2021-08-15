$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.